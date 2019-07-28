Huma Qureshi (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Huma Qureshi (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Wishes pour in for Huma Qureshi who turns 33 today

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:32 IST

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): Bollywood's diva Huma Qureshi turns 33 today and scores of celebrities flooded the social media with their best wishes for the birthday girl.
Huma's brother Saqib Saleem who is currently shooting for his upcoming film '83' uploaded an adorable video on Instagram and sent his 'jhappis n puppies" to the actor. He compiled all their childhood pictures together in a collage which is just dripping love.
"Hollywood star, you are inspiring me and everyone around you. May you reach every pinnacle of success. First time I am not with you on your birthday. Love you. You are a bonafide movie star," Saqib said in a video.
Missing his sister on her special day, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Meri Star. Aaj Beverly hills mien aag lagado. Sending you tons of jhappis n puppies . Miss you."


Farah Khan shared a selfie with the birthday girl on Instagram and wrote, "she knew what all smart women know... laughter makes u live stronger & longer.. happy birthday darling Huma Qureshi .. [?]wishing u a joyous year.."
Sharing a quirky selfie with Huma, Sonakshi Sinha had funny wishes for the 'Leila' actor. "Happiest birthday to my newest friend who feels like the oldest!! Have the best day everrr (we know we are not there with you, but atleast try to, Huma Qureshi," she wrote on her Instagram story.
Athiya Shetty who made her acting debut in Bollywood with 'Hero' shared a monochrome picture of the actor on Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Birthday Hums! Hope all your dreams come true. So proud of you and can't wait to see you shine. Love you Huma Qureshi."
Huma who has grown over the years with her acting skills and the kind of characters she plays, has managed to create a mark in the industry. Known for her appealing dressing sense, the actor is always seen setting major fashion goals at various public events.
Searching her phone for some pictures of the birthday girl, Rakul Preet Singh who was last seen in 'De De Pyaar De,' shared an old picture with the birthday girl while extending her best wishes. "Happy Birthday to one of the nicest, sweetest, loveliest person I know. PS. Huma we need more pics," she captioned the picture on her Instagram story.
Patralekha Paul who shot to fame with the flick 'CityLights' also had some special wishes for the birthday girl. "Happiest birthday Huma Qureshi! We miss you," she wrote on Instagram.
Singer and stage performer Sophie Choudry shared a 'groupfie' with her gang including the birthday girl along with Karan Johar, Karan Tacker on her Instagram story while sending out love to Huma. "Happy Birthday Huma Qureshi, have the most amazing year ahead.
Meanwhile, the actor who was last seen in Netflix original series 'Leila' will soon be joining the cast of 'Army of the Dead' as the Asian lead in the zombie drama. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 22:33 IST

Leonardo DiCaprio jokes about his favourite dish with cast of...

Washington D.C [USA], July 28 (ANI): American actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio has disclosed that he prefers pupusas to tacos.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 20:58 IST

Ajay Devgn gets nostalgic as 'Omkara' clocks 13 years

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): As Omkara completed 13 years today; Ajay Devgn went down the memory lane and recollected his memories of the film. The 'Singham' actor remembered his iconic film in a Twitter post and wrote, "13 Years To Omkara. Throwback to the great saga of love, ambition, treach

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 20:45 IST

Power couple Deepika, Ranveer pose out love

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): Bollywood's power couple -- Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone -- who leave no stone unturned to express their love and admiration towards each other, are dishing out couple's goals on social media in the recent post.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:20 IST

Sarah Hyland reveals she is 'stalking' bridal accounts

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): American actor Sarah Hyland who recently announced her engagement with Wells Adams seems to be in total wedding mode!

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:15 IST

Kim Kardashian is now re-labelling 2 million garments with 'Kimono' logo

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): Forced to change the name of her clothing line Kimono after being accused of cultural appropriation, Kim Kardashian shared with fans that close to 2 million garments of the shapewear line have been produced and the reality star is now in the process of covering up

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:35 IST

'Sadak 2' schedule wrap: Alia Bhatt brags about her 'old man'...

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): Work seemed fun for actor Alia Bhatt who was shooting in Ooty for 'Sadak 2' with father Mahesh and sister Pooja Bhatt. And after days of shoot in the beautiful Tamil Nadu town, the actor announced the schedule wrap.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:28 IST

Anne Hathaway starrer 'Modern Love' to stream on Amazon Prime

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): Soon-to-be mother Anne Hathaway is all set to star in Amazon Prime's new romantic comedy series 'Modern Love' which will start streaming on October 18 this year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:13 IST

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry restrict neighbors from speaking to them

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): It seems like the royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wish to maintain a distance from their new neighbours.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:00 IST

Cardi B misses baby Kulture's first steps

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): Rapper Cardi B's darling daughter is growing up fast and recently took her first steps. However, the 'Money' singer sadly missed the big moment.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 12:50 IST

Ethan Hawke helped daughter Maya to land role in 'Once Upon a...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): Actress Maya Hawke who is playing one of Charles Manson's family members in the upcoming film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' revealed that it was her star father Ethan Hawke who helped her land the role in the film.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 12:43 IST

Meghan Markle's half-brother urges Queen to resolve their family feud

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr. urged the Queen to resolve their family feud.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 12:38 IST

Javed Akhtar asks Shekhar Kapoor to see 'a good psychiatrist'

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): A recent tweet from noted filmmaker Shekhar Kapur got him engaged in a war of words with renowned lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar.

Read More
iocl