Wishes pour in for Huma Qureshi who turns 33 today

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): Bollywood's diva Huma Qureshi turns 33 today and scores of celebrities flooded the social media with their best wishes for the birthday girl.

Huma's brother Saqib Saleem who is currently shooting for his upcoming film '83' uploaded an adorable video on Instagram and sent his 'jhappis n puppies" to the actor. He compiled all their childhood pictures together in a collage which is just dripping love.

"Hollywood star, you are inspiring me and everyone around you. May you reach every pinnacle of success. First time I am not with you on your birthday. Love you. You are a bonafide movie star," Saqib said in a video.

Missing his sister on her special day, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Meri Star. Aaj Beverly hills mien aag lagado. Sending you tons of jhappis n puppies . Miss you."



Farah Khan shared a selfie with the birthday girl on Instagram and wrote, "she knew what all smart women know... laughter makes u live stronger & longer.. happy birthday darling Huma Qureshi .. [?]wishing u a joyous year.."

Sharing a quirky selfie with Huma, Sonakshi Sinha had funny wishes for the 'Leila' actor. "Happiest birthday to my newest friend who feels like the oldest!! Have the best day everrr (we know we are not there with you, but atleast try to, Huma Qureshi," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Athiya Shetty who made her acting debut in Bollywood with 'Hero' shared a monochrome picture of the actor on Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Birthday Hums! Hope all your dreams come true. So proud of you and can't wait to see you shine. Love you Huma Qureshi."

Huma who has grown over the years with her acting skills and the kind of characters she plays, has managed to create a mark in the industry. Known for her appealing dressing sense, the actor is always seen setting major fashion goals at various public events.

Searching her phone for some pictures of the birthday girl, Rakul Preet Singh who was last seen in 'De De Pyaar De,' shared an old picture with the birthday girl while extending her best wishes. "Happy Birthday to one of the nicest, sweetest, loveliest person I know. PS. Huma we need more pics," she captioned the picture on her Instagram story.

Patralekha Paul who shot to fame with the flick 'CityLights' also had some special wishes for the birthday girl. "Happiest birthday Huma Qureshi! We miss you," she wrote on Instagram.

Singer and stage performer Sophie Choudry shared a 'groupfie' with her gang including the birthday girl along with Karan Johar, Karan Tacker on her Instagram story while sending out love to Huma. "Happy Birthday Huma Qureshi, have the most amazing year ahead.

Meanwhile, the actor who was last seen in Netflix original series 'Leila' will soon be joining the cast of 'Army of the Dead' as the Asian lead in the zombie drama. (ANI)