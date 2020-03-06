Wishes pour in for Janhvi Kapoor as she turns 23

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): As 'Dhadak' actor Janhvi Kapoor turned 23 on Friday, wishes poured in for the actor from every corner.

Actor Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to extend birthday wishes to Janhvi. She shared a picture of herself with Jahnvi and wrote, "Happy Birthday."



In the next Instagram story, she posted a solo picture of the actor and wrote, "I've seen you as a child and have witnessed the journey in becoming the wonderful woman that you are today! Words can't define how special you are to me! Love You."



Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also shared a picture of the 'Ghost Stories' actor wearing a lehenga.



"Ravishing @janhvikapoor Happy Birthday My Dearest ..Shine On and have a Fabulous Year Ahead," Malhotra captioned the picture.

Her uncle and megastar Anil Kapoor too wished the actor on her birthday by sharing a picture of himself with the actor on his Instagram story.



"Happy Birthday @janhvikapoor!! You have come a long way and have miles to go but just know we all are very proud of you! Have a fabulous day & year ahead!! Lots of Love!" he wrote along with the picture.

Daughter of late superstar Sridevi made her Bollywood debut with 'Dhadak' and will next be seen in the biopic of Air Force officer Gunjan Saxena in 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.'

Directed by Sharan Sharma, 'The Kargil Girl' also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. It is set to hit theatres on April 24. (ANI)

