Wishes pour in for Karisma Kapoor as she turns 45

New Delhi (India), June 25 (ANI): As Bollywood's diva Karisma Kapoor turned 45 on Tuesday, an array of stars took to social media to post their wishes for the birthday girl.

Several of B-town's A-listers wished the actor luck, success and long life on her special day.

Sonam Kapoor was the first to post a series of pictures on Instagram and extend her wishes. "My dearest Lolo. Sending you all the love and light on your special day. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday."

Karisma responded quickly "Thanks to my darling Sonam."

Walking down memory lane and reminiscing the time she shot 'Dil Toh Paagal Hai' with her, Madhuri Dixit Nene penned a beautiful message for the then co-actor on her twitter handle.

"Wishing you a very Happy Birthday #KarismaKapoor. Just remembering the unforgettable dance off scene we shot for #DilTohPagalHai and the unlimited laughter on the sets that still continue every time we meet. I hope your special day is filled with loads of laughter and love," she tweeted.



Katrina Kaif posted a picture of Karisma on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful and kindest. Karisma Kapoor have the most wonderful day."



Athiya Shetty who was last seen in the film ' Nawabzaade' also extended out her wishes to the birthday girl on her Instagram story. "Happy birthday my forever favourite Karisma Kapoor. Love and happiness always."



Malaika Arora shared a series of pictures on Instagram stories with the girl gans including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and Karisma to wish the actor on a special day. "Happy birthday my love and lovely Karisma Kapoor," she captioned one picture.



While in the second, she wrote, "Happy birthday lolo...we love you."



Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a picture of the actor in the designer outfit on Instagram and wrote about working together for 29 years. "The very gorgeous Karisma Kapoor happy birthday .. with the 29 years of working together and being friends you have defined focus, hard work and each and every time redefined Style ... love always, my dearest Lolo."



(ANI)