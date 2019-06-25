Karisma Kapoor (image courtesy: Instagram)
Karisma Kapoor (image courtesy: Instagram)

Wishes pour in for Karisma Kapoor as she turns 45

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:07 IST

New Delhi (India), June 25 (ANI): As Bollywood's diva Karisma Kapoor turned 45 on Tuesday, an array of stars took to social media to post their wishes for the birthday girl.
Several of B-town's A-listers wished the actor luck, success and long life on her special day.
Sonam Kapoor was the first to post a series of pictures on Instagram and extend her wishes. "My dearest Lolo. Sending you all the love and light on your special day. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday."

Karisma responded quickly "Thanks to my darling Sonam."
Walking down memory lane and reminiscing the time she shot 'Dil Toh Paagal Hai' with her, Madhuri Dixit Nene penned a beautiful message for the then co-actor on her twitter handle.
"Wishing you a very Happy Birthday #KarismaKapoor. Just remembering the unforgettable dance off scene we shot for #DilTohPagalHai and the unlimited laughter on the sets that still continue every time we meet. I hope your special day is filled with loads of laughter and love," she tweeted.

Katrina Kaif posted a picture of Karisma on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful and kindest. Karisma Kapoor have the most wonderful day."

Athiya Shetty who was last seen in the film ' Nawabzaade' also extended out her wishes to the birthday girl on her Instagram story. "Happy birthday my forever favourite Karisma Kapoor. Love and happiness always."

Malaika Arora shared a series of pictures on Instagram stories with the girl gans including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and Karisma to wish the actor on a special day. "Happy birthday my love and lovely Karisma Kapoor," she captioned one picture.

While in the second, she wrote, "Happy birthday lolo...we love you."

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a picture of the actor in the designer outfit on Instagram and wrote about working together for 29 years. "The very gorgeous Karisma Kapoor happy birthday .. with the 29 years of working together and being friends you have defined focus, hard work and each and every time redefined Style ... love always, my dearest Lolo."

(ANI)

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:51 IST

Kiara Advani set to play a rockstar in Netflix's 'Guilty'

New Delhi (India), June 25 (ANI): After impressing the audience with her stellar performance in 'Kabir Singh', Kiara Advani is all set to star in Netflix's next titled 'Guilty.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:40 IST

Khloe Kardashian found 'beauty' in life after Tristan Thompson...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 25 (ANI): American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is teaching everyone to look at the brighter side of things.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:01 IST

Britney Spears "doing a lot better" as she enjoys chill vacation...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 25 (ANI): After months of personal turmoil, singer-songwriter Britney Spears is enjoying a chill trip with her mother, Lynne Spears. The two flew to the Turks and Caicos Islands for a mother-daughter vacation.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 17:34 IST

'Kabir Singh' crosses Rs. 75 crore mark on Day 4

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer 'Kabir Singh' is going strong at ticket windows. After becoming the biggest opener for both the actors, the film achieved another feat by crossing the Rs. 75 crore mark in just four days of its run.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 17:28 IST

Dabanng 3: 'Rajjo' Sonakshi Sinha shares still from sets

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): While fans are eagerly waiting to see Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo in 'Dabangg 3', the actor has managed to keep audiences on their toes by sharing stills and behind-the-scenes pictures from the film's sets.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 17:28 IST

Katrina Kaif hints reprise of 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' from sets of...

New Delhi (India), June 25 (ANI): Katrina Kaif shared a picture with Akshay Kumar from the sets of their upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi', which hints about the inclusion of 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' song remake in the film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 17:13 IST

Jenelle Evans celebrates husband David Eason's birthday, amidst...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 25 (ANI): American TV actor Jenelle Evans took out time to make husband David Eason feel special on his birthday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 17:03 IST

Did Dr. Phil reveal Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's wedding date?

Washington D.C. [USA], June 25 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner's wedding countdown has officially begun!

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 16:11 IST

Filming abusive scenes with Nicole Kidman was horrible:...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 25 (ANI): 'Big Little Lies' star Alexander Skarsgard opened up about filming abusive and intimate scenes with co-star Nicole Kidman.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:33 IST

Tiger Shroff gives Michael Jackson twist to 'Khalibali' song

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): As fans remembered the pop icon Michael Jackson on his 10th death anniversary today, an ardent fan of Jackson, Tiger Shroff paid the tribute to the late star with a unique video.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:20 IST

'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' character similar to what I really am, says Bhumi

New Delhi (India), June 25 (ANI): Actor Bhumi Pednekar is eagerly looking forward to her next film 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh', as she feels the character she is set to portray resembles her real self.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 14:51 IST

Michael Jackson's legacy will continue, says sister Janet

Washington D.C. [USA], June 25 (ANI): Remembering her brother Michel Jackson on his 10th death anniversary, sister Janet opined that the singer's legacy will continue for generations.

Read More
iocl