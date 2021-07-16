Wishes pour in for Katrina Kaif on her 38th birthday

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Wishes poured in on social media from the Bollywood fraternity as superstar Katrina Kaif rang in her 38th birthday on Friday.

Veteran star Madhuri Dixit dug out a throwback picture from the time she and Katrina graced the 'Jhalak Dikhla Ja' dance reality show stage by performing together on one of Katrina's iconic songs, 'Chikni Chameli'.

Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Many happy returns of the day Katrina. Sending you lots of love and positivity."



Addressing her as the "most gorgeous superstar", Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished Katrina on her birthday. She shared an alluring monochrome picture of the 'Race' star and wrote, "To the Most gorgeous superstar... Happy birthday Kat... Lots of love always from Saifu and me."



Katrina's 'Zero' co-star Anushka Sharma also wished her a happy birthday by posting a stunning picture of the diva. She wrote, "Happy birthday Katirna! Wishing you lots of peace and happiness on your day".



With a quirky post, Arjun Kapoor also extended his birthday wishes to Katrina.

He shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he is seen posing in front of 'Kay By Katrina' (Katrina's beauty brand) banner. "@katrinakaif - today is a good day to let everyone know who's the new face of @kaybykatrina, right? Also, happy birthday," he captioned the post.

Something not to miss in the post is the background song 'Kala Chashma', that Arjun added as the background music in the video.



For the unversed, this post comes after the witty Instagram conversation between Katrina and Arjun, when she wished the 'Gunday' star on his birthday in June.



At that time, Arjun tagged Katrina in his Instagram story asking her to make him the male model for her beauty brand, to which Katrina welcomed him with open arms.

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma, who shares a great bond with the 'Bang Bang' star also wished her with a special post on her birthday. She shared a throwback picture from the sets of Katrina and Salman's movie 'Bharat'.

In the snap, Katrina is seen wearing a white bridal gown as she hugs and poses for a picture with Sushila Charak. Alongside the snap, she wrote, "Happiest birthday @katrinakaif. May you be blessed with the best always. Love you."



Taking to her Instagram story, Malaika Arora also extended birthday wishes to Katrina by posting a stunning photo of hers. With the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful... Lots of Love @katrinakaif."



Fellow celebrities, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Ananya Panday, Ishan Khatter and others also wished Katrina a happy birthday.

The star who enjoys a massive fan following was also showered with love and wishes by her fans on social media.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics for her acting prowess, Katrina has established herself in Bollywood and is one of India's highest-paid female actors.

She earned commercial success in Bollywood with the romantic comedies- 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?' (2005) and 'Namastey London' (2007).

Her highest-grossing films came with the spy thriller 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012) and its 2017 sequel, and the action-thriller 'Dhoom 3' (2013), all of which rank among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

On the work front, Katrina has recently started the reading session for Sriram Raghavan's next untitled film co-starring South-Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi. She is expected to begin the shoot after she completes 'Tiger 3'.

In addition to this, Katrina will be next seen in the highly anticipated 'Sooryavanshi' and horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot' co-starring Ishan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. (ANI)

