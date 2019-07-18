Wishes pour in for Priyanka Chopra as she turns 37

New Delhi (India), July 18 (ANI): As Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra turned a year older today, several tinsel town celebrities took to social media to wish the 'Desi girl' a happy birthday.

Praising Priyanka for the grace with which she pulls a conversation or carry herself in a saree, fashion designer, Manish Malhotra wished the diva on her birthday.

He shared a video of the 'Barfi' actor clad in his labels' peach embellished saree, graciously flaunting her beautiful self.

"The gorgeous and charming birthday girl @priyankachopra Pulls of a conversation and sari with utmost grace, confidence and glamour... stunning in a #classic #manishmalhotralabel #saree," he captioned the video.

Asking the 'Mary Kom' actor to 'take over the world', another celebrity, Varun Dhawan, wished her a happy birthday.



Sonam Kapoor also took to Instagram and wished Priyanka by posting a beautiful message on her Story section.



Anil Kapoor who has worked with Priyanka in 'Dil Dhadakne Do' among others shared a picture of himself with the diva and wished her on her special day.

"Happy Birthday, @priyankachopra! Knowing you & working together has always been an absolute pleasure! Your journey & go big or go home attitude is inspiring! No obstacle is too big to overcome if you set your mind to it! Always keep smiling! Lots of love!" he tweeted.



Calling Priyanka a source of inspiration, Alia Bhatt shared a beautiful picture on her Instagram Story.



Besides, Madhuri Dixit, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar too extended their wishes to Priyanka.

On the work front, Priyanka wrapped up shooting for 'The Sky Is Pink' in June. The film marks the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka after a hiatus of almost three years.

The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency at the age of 13. It also sheds light on the love story of her parents. The film is co-produced by Priyanka, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and will hit the big screens on October 11, this year. (ANI)

