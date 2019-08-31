Wishes pour in for Rajkummar Rao as he turns 35 today!

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): As Bollywood's versatile actor Rajkummar Rao turned a year older today, several B-town celebrities extended their heartfelt wishes to him.

Actor Patralekhaa posted an adorable picture on Instagram with a heartwarming caption, "Happy birthday, my most precious, my dearest @rajkummar_rao. It's so difficult to translate my feelings into words especially on a platform like this. I wish nothing more for you,but,a life that is filled with peace,prosperity,learning and growth."



Showering his love, Ayushman wrote, "Happy bday @RajkummarRao

bro!Lots of love and happiness! "



Filmmaker and Choreographer Farah Khan shared a cute picture of Rajkummar, who seems to be in a hospital and captioned, "To my crazy partner in fractures n my loved friend @rajkummar_rao HAPPY BIRTHDAY may ur success exceed your talent.. n that's saying a LOT!"

Praising Rajkummar' dedication towards work, ace director Ekta Kapoor shared a picture resonating their camaraderie in Bollywood.



"Happie bday raaaj! Ur always going to b special to me! Ur in my duaas ! May u get all u want ! Ur hardworking n deserving ! @RajkummarRao" Ekta tweeted.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha wrote Happy Bidday @RajkummarRao Keep Redefining!!!



"Happy happy to you Raghu @RajkummarRao always thankful for what I got to learn frm u while filming mic & always wish the best for everything that you choose to do in life. Happiness success & all the birthday brights P.s we shall pretend we all re cutting ur bday cake" tweeted Mouni Roy.



The actor who last appeared in 'Judgemental Hai Kya' will be next seen in 'Made in China' alongside Mouni Roy. (ANI)

