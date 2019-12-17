Wishes pour in for Riteish Deshmukh on his 41st birthday

New Delhi (India), Dec 17 (ANI): Wishes poured in for Riteish Deshmukh on Tuesday as the 'Marjaavaan' actor turned 41.

Actor and Deshmukh's wife, Genelia D'Souza, took to Instagram to shower affection on her hubby with a cute family picture of the two actors and their children.

Writing a heartfelt post for Deshmukh, the actor captioned it as, "Dear Forever Mine Il say the same thing to you now, that Il say to you when you turn 100 -You are my today and all of my tomorrows. Happy Birthday Love. Forever yours. Ps- I'm always in the mood for you."

Actor Dia Mirza took to Twitter to wish her fellow actor and posted a picture with him.

Terming Deshmukh a 'wonderful human being', Mirza tweeted, "Happy birthday @Riteishd ONE human being who is ever constant, ever consistent, in his generosity of time, care and love. Thank you for being the wonderful human being that you are. Love you. Have a blessed year ahead."

Deshmukh's 'Marjaavaan' co-star, Sidharth Malhotra tweeted, "Hey Happy Birthday @Riteishd thanks for all the fun n laughter you bring along, More power to you bro, big love n hug."

On the work front, Deshmukh was seen donning the role of a vertically challenged antagonist in Milap Zaveri's 'Marjaavaan'.(ANI)

