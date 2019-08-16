Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan

Wishes pour in for Saif Ali Khan as he turns 49 today

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:52 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 16 (ANI): As Saif Ali Khan turned 49 today, several Bollywood stars including his daughter and the girl next door Sara Ali Khan showered love upon the 'Race' actor with warm birthday wishes.
Sara posted an adorable picture on Instagram with Saif, Taimur and Ibrahim resonating their family bond and captioned "Happiest birthday Abba, I love you so much."


The 'Dimple Girl' Preity Zinta took to Twitter to share a beautiful message with a collage of hers and Saif resonating their camaraderie in Bollywood.

"Happy Birthday 2my most amazing friend & costar #Saif who always made me laugh & never cry, my partner in various crimes, even though we hardly see each other that much anymore I'm happy 2say we always pick our friendship where we left it. MayU have success& happiness always." tweeted Zinta
"A cheer for my charismatic co-actor who turns a year 'younger' today. Happy Birthday Saif." tweeted Ajay Devgn.

Earlier in the day, Saif's fans were treated with his first look from the upcoming film 'Laal Kaptaan' where the actor will play the role of Naga Sadhu. The movie is directed by Navdeep Singh and will release on 11 Oct 2019. (ANI)

