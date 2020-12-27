Wishes pour in for Salman Khan on his 55th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): Bollywood megastar Salman Khan turned 55 on Sunday and the beloved 'Bhaijaan' received a plethora of warm wishes from the film industry on the occasion.

The 'Dabangg' star will be keeping the celebrations low-key this year due to the Covid-19. On his special day, not only fans but also the film fraternity poured in their Birthday wishes.

On the occasion actor, Varun Dhawan wished Salman on his Instagram by sharing photos of the star with him along with the caption "Happy birthday bhai @beingsalmankhan".



Urvashi Rautela tweeted, "I always admire your strength. Today I celebrate your existence. May God bless you and give you a long life. Enjoy your day @BeingSalmanKhan sir. We all love you #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan."





The director duo of the popular movie franchise Abbas Mustan tweeted, "Dear Salman @BeingSalmanKhan wishing you a very happy birthday.. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan stay blessed always."



Bhagyashree, Salman's first co-star from his debut movie 'Maine Pyar Kiya' wished him on Twitter and wrote, "Happy birthday @BeingSalmanKhan Always remain special!"



Salman's bodyguard Shera, shared a picture along with the star on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the man, who means world to me.......... My Maalik @beingsalmankhan #Salmankhan #Sheraa #Beingsheraa #HappyBirthday."



Salman Khan was one of the first celebrities to resume work during the pandemic. He is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss season 14, which started in October this year. (ANI)

