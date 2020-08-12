Wishes pour in for Sara Ali Khan as she turns 25

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI): As actor Sara Ali Khan rings in her 25th birthday on Wednesday, her friends from the industry showered heart-warming wishes on the actor to make the day special.

Bollywood actors including Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani among many shared their birthday wishes over social media.

Wishing a magical birthday, the 'Zero' actor shared a gorgeous picture of Sara on Instagram, using the 'story' feature and wrote, "Happy Birthday Sara, Wishing you a magical one."



The 'Student of the year 2' actor Ananya Pandya shared an adorable collage of pictures with the birthday girl and noted that she is missing the dinner dates with the 'Simmba' actor.



Sharing an all smiles picture on an Instagram story, Kiara Advani called the birthday girl to shine on as she extended wishes on a special day. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Sara, Shine On!"



Earlier in the day, Sara received birthday wishes from Kareena Kapoor Khan and 'Coolie' co-actor Varun Dhawan. (ANI)

