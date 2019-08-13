Wishes pour in for Sara as she turns 24

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): As Bollywood's latest heartthrob Sara Ali Khan turned 24 on Monday, a few celebrities showered love upon the birthday girl who won hearts with her acting skills and incredible weight loss transformation.

Sara before entering the B-town shed oodles of weight, about which she talked on Karan Johar's chat show, where she came along with her father Saif Ali Khan.

The actor soon became an inspiration for many for not letting her weight troubles get through her and continued to work towards her dream of being a star.

In the same show where the Pataudi princess opened up about her weight issues, she also talked about her affection for Kartik Aaryan, who wished her "Happy Birthday and Eid Mubarak" alongside their sweet snap. They seem like celebrating Sara's birthday together in Bangkok.



A few film old actor who is currently busy with her upcoming film 'Coolie No. 1' received a unique gift from her co-star Varun Dhawan. He released the first look poster along with a sweet message for her.

"SARA tera birthday aaya, birthday ke din main tere liye poster laya!" Varun tweeted.



The 24-year-old star who will soon be seen in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming yet-untitled flick got best wishes for the forthcoming year from the ace director.

Alongside the message, "Happy bday Sara, wish you the best year so far" Imtiaz posted an adorable snapshot of her, in which she can be seen smiling.



Designer, Manish Malhotra also showered birthday wish upon the gorgeous actor. "White .. Threadwork .. Mirror .. ArtWork .. Pretty always .. and especially on the gorgeous Sara Ali khan ... happy birthday my dear stay gorgeous always," he wrote alongside a photo in which she is donning his couture.



Sara made a promising debut with 'Kedarnath' where she shared screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput, and her second film 'Simmba' went onto achieve the numbers at the box office.

She will next be seen in the remake of 1995 hit 'Coolie no 1' with Varun Dhawan, and Imtiaz Ali's untitled alongside Kartik Aaryan. (ANI)

