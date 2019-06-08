Shilpa Shetty, image courtesy, Instagram
Shilpa Shetty, image courtesy, Instagram

Wishes pour in for Shilpa Shetty on 44th birthday

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 16:41 IST

New Delhi (India), June 8 (ANI): As Shilpa Shetty celebrates her 44th birthday, an array of Bollywood stars wished the birthday girl on this special day with good luck, success and long life.
Among those who extended heartfelt wishes for the Bollywood diva was her husband and businessman Raj Kundra. Raj penned a heartwarming message for his wife and also shared a picture of the two together.
"When I look back at our journey I just thank god for putting his favourite angel in my life. You are a blessing and I can't express how much I love you Shilpa Shetty. Wishing you a very happy birthday. May all your dreams and wishes come true my darling! You have proven that with a healthy and happy lifestyle age is just a number!! Thank you for inspiring us all."

Shilpa who was quick enough to respond on the post of her hubby wrote, "Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww thankyouuuuuu my jaan. Love you."
Shilpa married the British businessman in 2009 and the couple are proud parents of a seven-year-old son Vivaan.
Wishes coming straight again from the family were from sister Shamita Shetty who posted a series of pictures with "munki" and wrote a beautiful message for her sister. "It's not easy to pick a favourite friend, a pair of stilettos, the best dress, favourite colour etc etc.. but a sister? I could just shut my eyes and take your name! May you shine brighter than the sun and more radiant than a diamond .my love, my life, my best friend, my soul mate... Happy Birthday to the twinkle of my eye and the person I love from the bottom of my heart... Thank you for being you .. genuine and true love u Munki," she captioned the pictures.


A number of other Bollywood's A-listers also shared wishes for the birthday girl.
Sonam Kapoor posted pictures with Shilpa on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Birthday Shilpa. I wish you all the love and best wishes. Hope you have a great day."

Anil Kapoor who has shared screen space with the birthday girl in films like 'Rishtey' and 'Badhaai Ho Badhaai' wrote, "Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty. Have a fit and fantastic year ahead as always! Wishing you continued health, happiness and success!"

Extending her wishes for the 'Dhadkan' star was Preity Zinta who posted a smiling picture with the actor on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday to the ever smiling Shilpa Shetty. Wish you lots of love, happiness & joy always. Keep smiling & shining."

Tagging the birthday girl as "super yoga queen", Raveena Tandon wished the actor on her Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday super dancer! Super yoga Queen! Super Mom! Superwife, daughter! And sooper se uuupppeer wali friend! Shilpa Shetty, have a wonderful and amazing year ahead girl!"

Shilpa on her birthday eve surprised her fans with a new fitness app called the 'Shilpa Shetty app' . The app aims to help people achieve their desired goals in simple and soulful ways.
Wishing her luck for her new venture and extending his wishes, Suniel Shetty wrote, "Happy Birthday #SS Shilpa Shetty! Finally, your fitness secrets are out... Thank you for creating a healthier & fitter community with the 'Shilpa Shetty' app!"

Going out of the box with her wishes, Farah Khan posted a picture with Shilpa on Instagram where the actor goes unrecognizable dressed as Amitabh Bachchan posing romantically with the filmmaker. "Happiest birthday to a friend who goes all the way for you.. yes Shilpa Shetty lov u for the person u have evolved into. hate u for ur ability to eat n still look like u do!! Thus putting this pic," she wrote.

R. Madhavan posted an adorable selfie with the actor and wrote, "Happy Birthday to an Incredible and beautiful Soul... Who sets such high standards, that it hurts my neck to just look up. Have the most awesome year yet @theshilpashetty and May you keep smiling the mile-long smile this whole year and more. So proud and blessed to have you as our family."

(ANI)

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 17:25 IST

Meghan Markle makes debut at 'Trooping the Colour' after...

London [UK], June 8 (ANI): Meghan Markle, who is currently on her maternity leave, made her debut at annual Trooping the Colour celebration in honour of the Queen's birthday on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 17:24 IST

Michelle Williams believes 'Dawson's Creek' series was not fulfilling

Washington DC [USA], June 8 (ANI): Though Michelle Williams might have gained fame with the television series 'Dawson's Creek', the American actor believes something is still unfulfilled.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 17:06 IST

Selma Blair replaces cane with walking bike as she battles...

Washington DC [USA], June 8 (ANI): Actor Selma Blair, who is battling multiple sclerosis, is feeling happy as her cane got replaced with a non-motorized walking bike.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 17:00 IST

First song from Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15' will be...

New Delhi (India), June 8 (ANI): After escalating the curiosity of fans with a gripping trailer, the makers of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15' are all set to release the first song -- 'ShuruKareinKya' -- on June 10.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 15:03 IST

Sony honours John Singleton by renaming theatre after him

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 8 (ANI): Sony Pictures Entertainment on Friday announced that the 'Backstage Theater', the 102-seat primary theatre in Culver City, had been renamed as the 'John Singleton Theatre'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:57 IST

Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis split after two years

Washington DC [USA], June 8 (ANI): American actor and model Malika Haqq and rapper O.T Genasis have split after two years of dating.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:46 IST

Vicky Kaushal shares what went into making 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'

New Delhi (India), June 8 (ANI): Vicky Kaushal, who became the talk of the town after his breathtaking performance in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', shared what went into making the film and how the team maintained the 'Josh' to make 'URI' happen.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 12:53 IST

You can't miss Taapsee Pannu's ludo session with her crew!

New Delhi (India), June 8 (ANI): It seems Taapsee Pannu is really excited about her upcoming movie 'Game Over' as she treated fans with a behind-the-scenes video from the film's shoot.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 12:50 IST

Jennifer Lopez all set to kick-start her 'It's My Party' tour

Washington D.C. [USA], June 8 (ANI): Jennifer Lopez will rock the stage after years as the singer is all set to kick start her 'It's My Party' tour tonight.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 12:03 IST

Adam Scott is happy women are leading 'Big Little Lies'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 8 (ANI): After the show writer made a revelation that season 2 will mark the end of HBO series 'Big Little Lies', actor Adam Scott is happy that the show is led by women as the protagonists.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 12:00 IST

Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo feels 'lucky' to take...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 8 (ANI): After taking a long break of three years to take care of her kids, Behati Prinsloo said 'she felt energised' and now is ready to resume her work.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 11:54 IST

Selena Gomez spreads happiness during surprise visit to...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 8 (ANI): Selena Gomez on Friday visited patients at the Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City for the 10th annual Big Slick Celebrity Fundraiser.

Read More
iocl