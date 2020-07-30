Wishes pour in for Sonu Sood on his 47th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Sonu Sood, the actor who helped many migrant labourers, daily age workers to reach their hometown amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, ringed in his 47th birthday on Thursday.

His friends from the industry poured in heart-warming wishes over social media to make the day special for the star.

Filmmaker Farah Khan shared a selfie with the 'Happy New Year' actor on Instagram and penned a note alongside it. She noted, "Happiest birthday to my friend n brother, Doing extraordinary deeds in the Simplest of manner. @sonu_sood love you. may u keep making us proud."



To which, Sood replied in the comments section writing, "Love You, Farah," with four heart emojis.



Sharing the picture of Sood who is seen sporting the cap of Superman, Riteish Deshmukh sent birthday wishes to the 'Simmba' actor on Twitter. He noted, "Happy Birthday to a Hero on-screen & off-screen @SonuSood- May God bless you a long life & May god help you help others forever."



Esha Gupta took to Twitter to wish the 'Entertainment' actor, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday @SonuSood.. a true iron man, a real hero.. wish you all the love and happiness love, your fan."



Sending lots of love and happiness, actor Preity Zinta posted a tweet as she sent birthday wishes to the 'Jodhaa Akbar' actor. She noted, "Happy Birthday Sonu Sood. Wish you loads of love, happiness and success always keep shining and inspiring us always. #HappyBirthday #ting." (ANI)

