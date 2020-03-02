Wishes pour in for Tiger Shroff as he turns 30

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): As 'Baaghi' star Tiger Shroff turned 30 on Monday, wishes poured in for the actor from all corners with his co-star Shraddha Kapoor being the first one to show him love.

Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi' and 'Baaghi 3' co-star Shraddha Kapoor shared a poster of the upcoming flick and wrote, "Tiggy! It's your birthday!! From Baaghi to Baaghi 3, I've enjoyed shooting with you every minute."

"#GetReadyToFight is reflection of you and your hard work. Stay tuned as we bring this to you today.. wishing you a very Happy Birthday," Kapoor further added.

Shroff's 'Baaghi 2' co-star Disha Patani also extended warm greetings to the actor by sharing a video from the duo's first dancing session where they are seen matching steps to Hrithik Roshan's famous track 'Bang Bang'.

"This was our first dance block together, i was way too nervous and shy to dance next to you. Happiest b'day baagh you will always be frightening to dance next to, thank you for being so difficult to match upto, go crush it this weekend at the box office ronny," Patani wrote.

Actor Anil Kapoor also took to Twitter to wish the actor on his birthday as he shared a still from 'Baaghi 3' where Shroff is seen flaunting his perfectly chiselled abs, holding guns in his hands.

"Happy Birthday, @iTIGERSHROFF!! Wishing you a power-packed year!! Looking forward to #Baaghi3 and seeing you back in action!" he wrote along with the picture.

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene and producer Bhushan Kumar also took to Twitter to wish Tiger on his birthday.

The actor who just turned 30 is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming action-drama 'Baaghi 3'.

He celebrated his birthday during a promotional event in Mumbai along with the cast and crew of the film. He was also joined by his fans who had come to extend their wishes on the occasion. (ANI)

