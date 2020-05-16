Wishes pour in for Vicky Kaushal as he turns 32

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 32nd birthday on Saturday and wishes poured in for him from all corners.

Fans flooded social media with birthday wishes for the 'Manmarziyan' actor even as several celebs from Bollywood wished him on his special day.

Vicky's brother and actor Sunny Kaushal was the first celebrity to wish him on social media.

Sunny took to Twitter and posted a couple of childhood pictures of himself with his star bother.

"Kuchh nahi badla...Photo paper se phone-par aa gayi, baaki kuchh nahi badla..Tu 2 feet se 6 feet ka ho gaya, baaki kuchh nahi badla," Sunny wrote in the caption.

"Hum pehle cool the, aaj very cool hain, baaki kuch nahi badla...Main left tha, tu right hai. Dekh kuchh nahi badlaa...janmdin Mubarak ho brother @vickykaushal09," his caption further read.

Vicky's 'Manmarziyan' co-actor Taapsee Pannu also wished him as he ringed in his 32nd by posting a picture from the set of their film on her Instagram story.

In the picture, Taapsee is seen sitting on Vicky's lap as the two laugh their hearts out.

"Happy Birthday mere neele kukkad! Stay the boring black n white you are. Always," she wrote along with the picture.

Kiara Advani, the 'Lust Stories' co-star of Vicky, also posted a picture on her Instagram stories and extended best wishes to him on his birthday.

'Raazi' director Meghna Gulzar posted a picture of herself sitting and having a conversation with the birthday boy. "Muskurate raho, haste raho, Happy Birthday," she wrote in the caption.

Others who wished the 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor on his birthday are director Anand L Rai and producer Bhushan Kumar. (ANI)

