Wishes pour in from Bollywood as Hrithik Roshan turns 47

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI): Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan turned 47 on Sunday and received a plethora of warm wishes from the film industry on the occasion.

Proclaimed as 'Greek God', Roshan is one of the highest-paid actors of Bollywood with six Filmfare awards under his belt and has always entertained the audiences with his enthralling acting and dancing skills. To celebrate the forty-seventh birthday of the 'War' actor, Bollywood took to social media and poured in birthday wishes for the legendary actor.

Superstar Akshay Kumar shared a throwback picture featuring himself with the star on his social media handles and wrote, "Dearest @hrithikroshan, may you have a year filled with happiness, success and good health. Sending my love and wishing you a great day with loved ones. Happy birthday" using warm hug emoticon.



The 'Dhak Dhak Girl' of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit Nene too extended her greetings to Roshan on his birthday by sharing a throwback picture of theirs from an event. Alongside the picture, she noted "Happy birthday, Hrithik. Wishing you a lot of success, happiness and joy this year. May you keep shining bright with your exceptional energy and talent. Have a good one."



Vaani Kapoor, who has had the opportunity to work with the superstar, took to Instagram stories and shared a still from their movie 'WAR' while wishing him good health. "Happy birthday to this gorgeous being! @hrithikroshan," she wrote with a cake emoticon.





Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal also shared an old picture of him in which he is seen standing beside 'Bang Bang' of Hindi cinema. The picture captured the fanboy moment of toddler Kaushal with Roshan. Extending his birthday wishes to the superstar he wrote, "Happiest Birthday to you sir! @hrithikroshan," with a shining star emoticon.



Taking it to her Instagram stories, Shilpa Shetty shared a quirky picture with the star and wrote, "Wishing you only the best of everything- today and always! (P.S. We need better pictures together!)", using hugs and a red heart emoticon.



Many other stars including Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Dia Mirza and others celebrated the 'Kaabil' actor's birthday by sharing posts, pictures on social media.

Born to the renowned film producer and director Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik Roshan made his Bollywood debut with his father's directorial romantic drama flick 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai', which was a blockbuster hit.

The dimple queen has also delivered several other successful films like 'Krrish', 'Lakshya', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Dhoom 2', 'Super 30', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' and more. (ANI)

