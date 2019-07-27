Kriti Sanon (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Wishes pour in from scores of celebrities as Kriti Sanon turns 29 today

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 19:35 IST

New Delhi (India), July 27 (ANI): As Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon ringed in her 29th birthday on Saturday, her friends from the industry flooded the social media with their best wishes.
Tiger Shroff who made his Bollywood debut with Kriti in 'Heropanti' extended his wishes to his "rockstar". "Happiest bday rockstar! Wish only happiness and more for you! Have the best year ahead don't party too hard! Kriti Sanon," he tweeted.

Ayushmann Khurrana who last shared the screen with Kriti in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' shared a picture with the actor on his Instagram story which seems to be from the sets of their last film. "Happy Birthday pretty Sanon," he wrote.

Sonakshi Sinha shared a monochrome picture with the birthday girl where the duo can be seen striking a perfect pose for the shutterbugs. "Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon," she wrote.

Kriti has managed to carve out space of herself in the industry with her acting prowess. She has been consistent in her performance and wowed the audience with her portrayal of several characters.
Extending out her love and good wishes to the birthday girl, Farah Khan shared a sweet picture of the duo on her Instagram and wrote, "Happy happy birthday dearest Kriti Sanon .. Stay blessed, surrounded by people who lov u n may v keep meeting at #kanta'sparlour."

Varun Sharma who is seen sharing screen with Kriti in the latest film 'Arjun Patiala,' posted a series of pictures on the micro-blogging website and wrote, "Happppyyyy Birthday To Most Adorable..Amazing..Talented.. Hardworking..Caring..Cutest Brooiiooo Kriti Sanon In the whole wide world!! Have the Most Most Amazing Year!! Be the way you are always!! Love you loadsss!! See you in 2 Days and then we have to Celebrate!!"

Athiya Shetty who made her Bollywood debut with 'Hero' shared an adorable picture with Kriti on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happiest birthday Kriti, love and so much happiness for you, love you! have the best day ever!"

Meanwhile, the actor's is the latest outing 'Arjun Patiala' released on Friday. She will be seen next in 'Panipat' alongside Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.
The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial film is based on the Third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha Empire led by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the King of Afghanistan. (ANI)

