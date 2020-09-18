With face shield, Amitabh Bachchan urges people to 'be in protection' as COVID-19 cases soar

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): As the number of COVID-19 cases surge in the country, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday urged countrymen to stay safe.

The superstar, who is among some of the most active senior actors on social media, took to Instagram to share his picture wearing a protective face shield on the sets of his famous quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati.'



In the picture, Bachchan is seen all decked up in a blue coloured suit.

"Be safe .. and be in protection," he wrote in the caption urging everyone to stay protected amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 77-year-old actor is among the many celebrities of the country who had contracted the coronavirus. (ANI)

