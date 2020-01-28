Woman accuses Ganesh Acharya of harassment, calls him 'womaniser'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): A 33-year-old woman has accused dancer and choreographer Ganesh Acharya of depriving her of work and demanding commission for getting her work projects.

The complainant has further alleged that Acharya, who is also the General Secretary of Indian Film and Television Choreographers Association (IFTCA), forced her to watch adult videos.

The complaint has been filed at the Maharashtra Women's Commission and Amboli Police Station.

The complainant who is a choreographer at the IFTCA further alleged that Acharya has been harassing her ever since he became the General Secretary of the association.

Terming Acharya a "womaniser," the woman in the complaint said that she always found the senior choreographer watching adult office in his office and on confrontation he forced her to watch it too.

The complainant also alleged that since she did not agree to Acharya's terms, he sought revenge from her and got her IFTCA membership suspended and further issued a letter to choreographers instructing them not to work with her.

The woman claimed that she was attacked by Acharya's teammates on his instructions when she reached at a meeting of IFTCA to put forward her points following her suspension. (ANI)

