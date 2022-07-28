Wonder what Deepika Padukone's days often look like? See for yourself

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone dropped glimpses from her recent photoshoot for a project on her social media account.

The 'Bajirao Mastani' actor on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures behind the scenes with her production team from the sets.



"What my days often look like," she captioned the post.





In one of the pictures, the 'Gehraiyaan' actor was seen donning an olive-coloured tank top. In another one, Deepika can be seen getting her hair and makeup done for the photoshoot. A different image shows the actor posing for the camera.





Fans were delighted with Deepika's new post and they showered her with love in the comments. One of her fans commented, "Beautiful you," with a red heart emoji. Another one said, "Dreamy".

Actor Ranveer Singh, husband of Deepika Padukone reacted with a glowing star emoticon.

Recently, Deepika shared the intriguing motion poster of her upcoming action thriller 'Pathaan', which she captioned, "Tadaa! #Pathaan Releasing #25thJanuary in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu!".

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CgbNT1UPeuC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the poster, Deepika could be seen holding aiming a gun at the camera lens, with some injury marks on her forehead.

'Pathaan' marks the fourth on-screen collaboration of Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan after 'Om Shanti Om', 'Happy New Year' and 'Chennai Express'. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film also casts actors Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead roles. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is slated to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)

