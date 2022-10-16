"Wonderful shoot experience": John Abraham thanks 'Tehran' team

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): On Saturday, actor John Abraham announced that the shoot for his film 'Tehran' has come to an end.

Taking to Instagram, John dropped a video announcing the film's wrap.

"It's a wrap on #Tehran! Thank you to the entire team for making it such a wonderful shoot experience. Can't wait to bring this one to you," he captioned the clip.



https://www.instagram.com/reel/CjuSvlWIGV6/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Inspired by true events, Tehran is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma and marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan.

The film also stars former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who made her acting debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj earlier this year.

Reportedly, 'Tehran' is a geo-political thriller. (ANI)

