World Environment Day: Ayushmann Khurrana urges people to use water judiciously

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): As World Environment Day is being observed today, actor Ayushmann Khurrana is urging people to be judicious in water consumption at a time when water scarcity is plaguing people globally.



This comes as a part of support to his 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' co-star Bhumi Pednekar's awareness campaign 'One Wish For The Earth'.

To support the cause Khurrana posted his video on Instagram in which he is seen urging people to preserve water.

"These are exceptional times that we have seen in the last few months. It's time to wake up, it's time to take notice, It's time to participate," the 'Article 15' actor said.

"This environment day my one wish for the earth is or rather request for all of us to use water wisely. It is a scarce resource and right now we are even more dependent on it to wash our hands at regular intervals to battle this pandemic," he added.

Khurrana also urged citizens to be conscious that they need to preserve water because it impacts many. He requested them for unity in protecting people's right to water.

"In the endeavour to keep ourselves safe, we should not forget about the bigger goal. We need to use water wisely and conservatively so that our future generations have it enough and more," he said.

It's my humble request to all of you to become climate warriors and work towards a clean and a green future," Khurrana added.

Bhumi's campaign will see Bollywood's biggest thought leaders come forward to discuss climate justice.

The platform will see the stars urge citizens to take climate change seriously and, along with them, also do their bit to protect the planet. (ANI)

