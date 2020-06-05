World Environment Day: Bollywood stars urge fans to preserve mother Earth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): As the people across the globe are celebrating World Environment Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to raise awareness about the environment and encourage its protection.

From Sidharth Malhotra to Bipasha Basu and others, the Bollywood stars wished their fans a happy World Environment Day on Instagram and appealed them to protect mother nature.

Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture in which he can be seen cycling amidst nature in Kashmir. "It is our collective and individual responsibility to preserve and tend to the world in which we all live"- Dalai Lama. Here's a throwback video of me in awe of Mother Nature. Love and Respect!#WorldEnvironmentDay #Kashmir," the actor wrote along with the post.



Kirti Sanon appealed people to be better and protect the world.

"I can never stop admiring how beautifully God has created everything around us... and how well-synchronised everything is.. Lets not break the harmony, the Rhythm of mother Nature.. we are all connected.. what we give is what we'll get.. Karma... I believe that the sufferings of Today are a result of what we chose to do and how we chose to BE.. so lets BE BETTER.. and protect the world we live in .. #WorldEnvironmentDay," she wrote.



Requesting everyone to make conscious changes in their lifestyle that can create a huge impact on the environment, Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Happy World Environment Day! Humans aNdr toh environment sundr! Something to think about... lets not go back to our old ways once this is over. A small but conscious change in your lifestyle can create a huge impact on the environment...and its the least we can do! #bethechange."



On the occasion, Karisma Kapoor shared a picture holding a sapling to extend good wishes to her fans on World Environment Day. "Let's take a pledge to continue doing our bit to save our Mother Earth #worldenvironmentday #everyactioncounts," she wrote.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra penned down a beautiful note to emphasise the importance of environment conservation. "This year has made us realised how much the human race has ill-treated the environment we live in. Decades of misuse and abuse have culminated into the extinction of species, cyclones, earthquakes, ever-increasing signs of global warming, etc," the note read.



"Amid all this, a deadly virus attack has forced us to stay locked up indoors while Mother Nature heals itself. I believe it's time for us to understand how crucial it is to respect what we have been given as a gift. The environment is not ours to destroy. It's time we understood that only when we 'Celebrate Biodiversity' will we lead happier and healthier lives. This #WorldEnvironmentDay, let's pledge to co-exist with all elements of nature, respect every life around us, and take care of what we have before it's taken away from us.#SwasthRahoMastRaho #MotherNature #BeKind #WorldEnvironmentDay2020 #gratitude #blessed #coexist," she added.



Raveena Tandon said everyone must pledge to protect beautiful planet and wildlife. "Happy #World Environment Day guys! I believe everyday should be environment day and we must pledge to protect this beautiful planet, our wildlife, do water conservation and put an end to deforestation. Why should we express our love just one day of the year, we must take care of our environment and mother Earth everyday. Let's pledge to together make this world a better place for each other," she wrote.



"This is the only way forward. If you love life...if you love Mother Earth. Start now. Make wise decisions. #worldenvironmentday," Bipasha Basu wrote.



