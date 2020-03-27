World Theatre Day: Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta post snaps from their days on stage

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Veteran actors Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta shared snaps from their days in theatre on World Theatre Day.

Every year on March 27, World Theatre Day is observed to generate awareness about the importance of theatre in life. Remembering his days on the stage, Anupam on Friday shared a series of pictures on Twitter.









"I would have not survived for so many years in movies, had I not done theatre regularly. So on #WorldTheatreDay I want to THANK all my teachers, co-actors, directors, technicians and audiences for their love and support," Kher wrote.

Actor Neena Gupta also celebrated the day by sharing an Instagram post featuring herself with actor Anupam Kher.



"A still from our play :mera woh matlab nahin tha ...today s world theatre day," Gupta wrote. (ANI)

