Worldwide box office day 1 collection: Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger' rakes in Rs 33.12 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 (ANI): If early box office reports and people's reviews are to be believed, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey's pan-India film has failed to impress the audience.

Puri Jagannadh's Liger had great advance booking due to the extensive promotional events across the country. However, the film opened largely to negative reviews.

The official Twitter handle of Dharma Productions announced that Liger managed to collect Rs 33.12 crore on its opening day. Unfortunately, it's a worldwide box office collection.



Their post read, "The #LigerHuntBegins at the box office delivering a solid punch on day 1! (sic)."

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film also stars Ramya Krishnan. The film revolves around a young guy, Liger (Vijay) and his widowed mother Balamani (Ramya Krishnan), who have come from Telangana to Mumbai because she wants to see her son become a national MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) champion.

Vijay underwent mixed martial arts training in Thailand while he prepared for his character in Liger. The film was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Besides Telugu, Vijay has dubbed his lines in Hindi as well. The film marked American boxer Mike Tyson's Bollywood debut as well. (ANI)