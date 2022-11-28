Yami Gautam Birthday: Husband Aditya Dhar gushes about his 'Koshur Koor' in adorable message

Mumbai [India], November 28 (ANI): On her birthday, Bollywood actor Yami Gautam has been getting love from all directions. But her husband's gesture was the cutest among all.

On the "Bala" actor's special day, director Aditya Dhar couldn't stop gushing about her as he took to Instagram to share a sweetly-worded post for his ladylove.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClfiuSHo_Vb/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

"To my biggest cheerleader. On your special day, here's sending you all my love, luck, hugs and kisses." he wrote.

The post was accompanied by a couple of the "Total Siyappa" actor's pictures. She was seen wearing a brown and golden Pheran (a traditional Kashmiri outfit) and smiling cheerfully.

"Happy birthday Yami, you are my ultimate Koshur Koor!" the director wrote in his caption, along with smile and heart emojis.

The director had worked with the "Kaabil" actress on his 2019 directorial debut, "Uri: The Surgical Strike".

Yami subsequently made a surprise announcement of her marriage to the director-lyricist in May 2021.



Taking to Instagram, she shared pictures from her marriage ceremony and revealed of the nuptials in the caption.

"With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family," The "Vicky Donor" actor wrote.

"As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes," She added.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClfmCBhSiAu/?hl=en

Meanwhile, Yami received wishes for her 34th birthday from sister Surilie Gautam as well.

Taking to Instagram, Surilie shared a goofy picture with her sister, with the caption, ""You are my precious sister and my lifelong friend. Know I'm always here for you, on that you can depend.".

"Happiest Birthday to my dearest sister, our PRIDE @yamigautam" she added.

On the work front, the Screen Awardee last appeared in the film "Dasvi" with actor Abhishek Bachchan.

She will soon be seen in Amit Rai-helmed "OMG 2" opposite Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. (ANI)

