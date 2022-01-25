Yami Gautam celebrates 5 years of 'Kaabil'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): Actors Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam-starrer 'Kaabil' has completed five years today.

Marking the special occasion, Yami took a stroll down memory lane and recalled working on the hit film.





"I remember going to the depths of my character when playing the visually impaired character of Supriya. It warms my heart to know that the film is still culturally and socially relevant even after five years of completion. I will always be grateful to Hrithik and Rakesh sir for making Kaabil an enriching experience as an actor," she said.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, 'Kaabil' revolves around a blind man (Hrithik) who sets out to avenge the rape of his wife (Yami).

Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy also featured in the film. (ANI)

