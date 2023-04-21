Yami Gautam completes 11 years in Bollywood, expresses gratitude

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): How time flies! Yami Gautam has completed 11 years in Bollywood.

On Thursday, her debut film 'Vicky Donor' turned 11 and Yami could not be happier.

Taking to Instagram, Yami penned a note of gratitude.

"Maahiya vi aa gaya te goggle de pichche chuppi akhiyaan da Noor vi barkaraar...Forever grateful to Shoojit da & Juhi for seeing their 'Ashima' in me.

Gratitude towards my producers- Ronnie Lahiri, John , Ram, Eros.My very talented co-actors- Ayushmann, Annu ji, Dolly ji, Kamlesh ji, late Jayanta Da, Swaroopa ji Sweetest Veera & the best team of A.Ds And a big heartfelt thank you to the audience for giving us the courage to always follow our gut & believe in making path-breaking choices #11yearsofVICKYDONOR."



Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Ayushmann and Yami Gautam starrer 'Vicky Donor' raised an issue as sensitive as sperm donation and was declared a super hit. Made on a meagre budget of Rs 5 crore, the film went on to collect a massive Rs 65 crore.

In a conversation with ANI a few months ago, Yami recalled the time when she felt lost right after the success of her debut film.

"Right after my first film, in fact right after the success of the film I did feel lost...I did not know which way to take..I was not able to connect to the opportunities I was receiving at that time...'Do I stay without work or do I take these opportunities and still try,' all these thoughts used to linger in my mind...it took me a while to understand my own self and how to channelise my voice," Yami said."I had to rediscover myself to understand what's my purpose of coming all the way here and leaving my hometown," she added.

In the upcoming months, Yami will be seen in 'Dhoom Dhaam' alongside Prateek Gandhi, and 'OMG 2' opposite Akshay Kumar. (ANI)

