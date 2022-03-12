Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia visit Delhi Commission for Women

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Actor Yami Gautam, who is basking in the success of her recently released movie 'A Thursday', visited the Delhi Commission for Women with her co-star Neha Dhupia.

The actors had an engaging conversation with Swati Maliwal - Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women and other dignitaries on various initiatives undertaken by them for ensuring safety for women in the capital.

The trip to the national capital turned out to be a heart-warming experience for Yami and Neha to meet the entire team and to see their passion for this noble initiative.

Also, the actors got to know in detail about the '181' helpline number to register complaints about violence against women and the patrol vans which are dispatched immediately to ensure prompt action is taken.



Taking to social media, Yami shared, "An engaging conversation with @swati_maliwal Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women and other dignitaries on various initiatives undertaken by them for ensuring safety for women in the capital of India. It was a heart-warming experience to meet the entire team and to see their passion towards this noble initiative."



"Also got to know in detail about the '181' helpline number to register complaints about violence against women and the patrol vans which are dispatched immediately to ensure prompt action is taken. It was a fulfilling feeling to know they had watched 'A Thursday' and appreciated our work on highlighting the subject of women safety and need of stricter laws to safeguard them," she added.

Meanwhile, 'A Thursday' is the story of playschool teacher Naina who takes as many as 16 kids hostage. She intends to cause no harm, only wants her demands to be met.

The movie is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The film was directed by Behzad Khambata and produced under the banner RSVP Movies and Blue Monkey Films. (ANI)

