Yami Gautam opens up on 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' success

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): Actor Yami Gautam's performance in 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' has received a thumbs up from the audience.

Released on Netflix, 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' is helmed by Ajay Singh. The film revolves around a flight attendant (Yami) and her boyfriend (Sunny Kaushal), who chalk out a plan to steal a stash of diamonds to pay off an outstanding debt. However, things take a drastic turn when they realise that the plane they are on is hijacked.

On receiving an overwhelming response, Yami said, "The response to Chor Nikalke Bhaga and my character has been gratifying and humbling to say the least. So many of my friends and family who are residing out of India, have also texted and said such sweet things about the film. And most importantly, the way the audiences and my fans are showering so much love to Neha and the film.. it feels surreal, my phone has literally not stopped buzzing since the release."



She added, "I am trying to read as many messages and reactions as possible, on social media that people are putting for the film and I feel really happy and motivated reading such good words being written with Chor too, after Lost. and that not only could I manage to surprise them in these roles but also give justice to the faith they have put in me."

Yami said love and appreciation from the audience always motivate her to do good work.

"It is extremely satisfying to see your audience stand by your choices, and I hope to keep that going. I feel there is a certain responsibility out on me, because of a certain level of expectations that comes from the audience when it comes to my choice of films and my work, and the thought will always make me happy and motivate me to keep getting better at my work," she said further.

In the upcoming months, Yami will be seen in 'Dhoom Dhaam' alongside Prateek Gandhi, and 'OMG 2' opposite Akshay Kumar. (ANI)

