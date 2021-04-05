Yami Gautam shares BTS pictures from 'A Thursday' sets

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Bollywood actor Yami Gautam on Monday shared a glimpse from the sets of her upcoming thriller movie 'A Thursday'.

The 'Bala' actor took to her Instagram account and shared two images from the sets of her highly-anticipated film.

The highly exposed snaps take the audience to her sets where Yami can be seen delivering a shot for the movie, while the cameras capture her. The caption of the post reads, "DIRECTION OVER SPEED !!"



Earlier this week, the 'Kaabil' star also revealed her first look from the upcoming movie, in which she will be portraying the role of a play-school teacher.





Along with the first look, Yami also shared a candid picture of her with the movie's director Behzad Khambata in the frame.

The snap showed the director-actor duo discussing a scene set in a playschool, where she can be seen sitting at a kids' table with Lego pieces around her. On the other hand, Behzad could be seen reading to her from a piece of paper, as both of them smiled.



In 'A Thursday', Yami will be seen essaying the role of a playschool teacher named Naina Jaiswal, who takes 16 toddlers as hostages.

Along with Yami, this interesting thriller also stars Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni and Maya Sarao in pivotal roles. Produced by RSVP and Blue Monkey Films, 'A Thursday', which commenced its shoot earlier in March, will get a digital release in 2021. (ANI)

