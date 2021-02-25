Yami Gautam shares glimpse from first day of shooting for 'Dasvi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI): Few days after the cast of upcoming social comedy 'Dasvi' unveiled the intriguing character posters and announced the commencement of the film's shoot on social media, Yami Gautam on Thursday shared a picture from the first day of her shoot.

The 'Kaabil' actor, hopped on to Instagram and posted a picture featuring herself as a police officer named Jyoti Deswal.

Dressed as a cop that includes a blue cap and a brown uniform, Gautam is seen carrying a no-make-up look in the snap.



Giving a glimpse of her first day on the set of 'Dasvi', the actor wrote, "My first day on the set of #Dasvi playing #JyotiDeswal. Proud and honoured to play an IPS officer. #JaiHind,"



The movie is an upcoming project from the makers of 'Hindi Medium',' Angrezi Medium' and 'Bala'. The hilarious social comedy also stars Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles.

Tushar Jalota is making his directing debut with the film, which is written by Ritesh Shah.

'Dasvi' is being bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell, and Shobhana Yadav. The movie is being produced under the banner of Maddock Films Production, and Bake my Cake films. (ANI)

