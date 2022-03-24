Yami Gautam shares how she learnt Haryanvi for 'Dasvi' film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): Actor Yami Gautam will be seen playing the role of a Haryanvi cop in the upcoming film 'Dasvi'.

Talking about how she got the Haryanvi accent right for the movie, she said, "I took dictions classes from a teacher to get the nuances right, to get the diction right. We worked on each and every dialogue and also how much to hold back because how much only is required for the character I think that's very important to identify. If it becomes too pure, if it becomes too detailed then it's difficult for the pan India audience to understand which is not what we want."



She added, "So we identified and marked a combination of which is you understand her background but for the same time, you also understand what she is saying. And where to put the stress, because Haryanvi has certain width to it so how can we add it and what that adds to the character, so, we did the work to that kind of depth."

Helmed by Tushar Jalota, 'Dasvi' also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles. It revolves around a crooked yet witty politician (Bachchan), who decides to attempt his 10th board while serving a jail term.

'Dasvi' will release on Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7. (ANI)

