Yami Gautam (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Yami Gautam (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Yami Gautam shuts trolls, says 'Bala' is about 'loving oneself'

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 12:08 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): At a time when co-stars are judged and compared on the basis of work, outfits and what not; Yami Gautam went the other way to support her 'Bala' co-actor Bhumi Pednekar.
The poster of the film featuring Bhumi as a dark-skinned girl has faced much heat and flak online but Yami called out trolls saying that mere judgment based on "just the poster and trailer is unfair."
"Bhumi, Ayushmann and I are independent artists who have come together to give life to a wonderful project that we totally have full faith in. We are invested in doing a great job and will go to any lengths to make the character believable and authentic in context of the script. We have a common goal here - of making a good film," the 'Vicky Donor' actor said.
She put an end to the talk by saying that it's a tendency that women, especially actresses, are constantly judged.
"I feel actresses are judged harshly vis a vis actors for their film choices. Also, people judging on the basis of just the poster and trailer is unfair. They aren't seeing the narrative but isolating one look from the milieu it's attached to," she added.
Stating their upcoming release is all about "loving oneself", Yami continued, "there's a solid reason in the film for a certain look. We were all sold at Amar Kaushik's vision and it's necessary that people watch the film first."
Meanwhile, opening about her role in 'Bala' earlier, Bhumi shared that it's her "way of promoting parity in society".
"This is my way of promoting parity in society. I have always wanted my work to speak about societal parity right from my first film Dum Laga Ke Haisha in which I was playing this beautiful, confident, young overweight girl who was comfortable in her own skin," the 30-year old said.
She will be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami. Helmed by 'Stree' director Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film will open on November 8. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 10:39 IST

Shahid Kapoor starts prep for 'Jersey' Hindi remake

New Delhi (India), Nov 1 (ANI): After showing his mad-in-love side in 'Kabir Singh', Shahid Kapoor has begun preparations to turn into a cricketer for the upcoming Hindi remake of Telugu film 'Jersey'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 10:22 IST

James Cromwell arrested during PETA protest in Texas

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): Oscar-nominated actor James Cromwell was arrested for raising his voice against animal research and testing at a university lab in Texas.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 09:40 IST

Anna Faris to produce, star in 'Summer Madness'

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): Actor star Anna Faris will produce and star in comedy feature 'Summer Madness'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 09:27 IST

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker one of the greatest performances I ever...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): Seems like Jessica Chastain has joined the 'Joker' fan clan as the actor feels the movie is "one of the greatest pieces of acting" she ever saw!

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 09:06 IST

Abhishek Bachchan wishes 'Principessa' Aishwarya Rai on birthday!

New Delhi (India), Nov 1 (ANI): Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is celebrating her 46th birthday on Friday and husband Abhishek Bachchan wished her 'princess' on the occasion by sharing a magnificent snap of the former Miss World.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:49 IST

Film producer Champak Jain passes away

New Delhi (India), Oct 31 (ANI): Film producer Champak Jain passed away on Thursday after suffering from a brain haemorrhage.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:30 IST

Karan Johar in soup? Bolly mogul tickles the funny bone in latest avatar

New Delhi (India), Oct 31 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar, known for being the perfect host not only on television but also when it comes to glamorous Bollywood parties, is taking up the role yet again but this time with a twist.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 22:45 IST

Let's make a great film: Kriti Sanon on next outing 'Mimi'

New Delhi (India), Oct 31 (ANI): After two heart-winning performances in 'Luka Chuppi' and 'Arjun Patiala', Kriti Sanon is all set for her third venture 'Mimi' with producer Dinesh Vijan filming of which kicked-off on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 22:09 IST

I drink coffee: Anushka Sharma rests 'vicious' reports in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who is married to Indian skipper Virat Kohli, on Thursday shut down media reports which claimed that members of the Indian cricket team selection committee fetched cups of tea for her during ICC World Cup 2019.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 22:08 IST

'Jumanji: The Next Level' trailer features the gang on a new adventure

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The makers of Dwayne Johnson starrer 'Jumanji: The Next Level' have released the final trailer of the flick, which is sure to leave movie buffs wanting for more.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:34 IST

Motichoor Chaknachoor: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Athiya Shetty are...

New Delhi (India), Oct 31 (ANI): With its release date drawing close, makers of 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' are making sure that movie-buffs remain on the edge of their seats as they wait for the flick to hit the big screens.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:20 IST

'Bala' is Bhumi's 'way of promoting parity in society'

New Delhi (India), Oct 31 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar has earned a name in Bollywood for her choices of films and now that her next outing 'Bala' is just a week away from release, the actor revealed that the movie is her 'way of promoting parity in society!'

Read More
iocl