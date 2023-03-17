Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal's 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' romantic song 'Janiye' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming thriller film 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhagha' on Friday, unveiled the first song of the film 'Janiye'.

Taking to Instagram, the OTT platform Netflix shared the song which they captioned, "While you figure out the mystery behind the heist or hijack, yeh Janiye this song is hitting all the right notes #ChorNikalKeBhaga landing on March 24!"

Sung by Vishal Mishra and Rashmeet Kaur the song features Sunny Kaushal and Yami Gautam.

Helmed by Ajay Singh the film is all set to premier on the OTT platform Netflix on March 24.

The trailer of the film promises a roller-coaster ride as the lead pair of the movie planning a mid-air heist. But they will guide the viewers into their own twisted story. Hijack or a Heist? The audience are left intrigued.

Speaking about the film, Sunny earlier said, "Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is an extremely special film for me, it is my first collaboration with Netflix and the film is a one-of-a-kind heist-hijack thriller to ever be released. I have always witnessed Netflix encouraging new talent and unique stories which made this journey all the better. Doing this film with Yami was something that I was very excited about as I have always been an admirer of her work. The moment I heard the script I was on board. I'm thrilled that our trailer was received so warmly at the Under 25 Summit, it is a film which will make for an all-round audience entertainer and I can't wait for everyone to watch it."

Director Ajay Singh said, "There were several facts about the script which got me hooked early on. Our entire team has worked relentlessly to create a one-of-a-kind heist-hijack movie for our fans to enjoy. I am thrilled that the students and viewers at the U25 Summit could also experience this unique trailer. I was quite enthusiastic about working with Yami and Sunny for this because I knew this duo would have fabulous on-screen chemistry and were a fresh pair that haven't been seen together before. I am so glad to have done this film with Maddock Entertainment and Netflix, both of that focus on creating diverse content for all of their audiences." (ANI)

