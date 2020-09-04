New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Actor Yami Gautam is all set to step into the shoes of a playschool teacher in her upcoming film 'A Thursday', which would be released on a digital platform.
Yami took to Instagram to announce the film as she shared a collage of her picture along with the pictures of the filmmakers.
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the upate on Twitter and said, "ANNOUNCEMENT... #YamiGautam in #AThursday... A direct to digital release... Directed by Behzad Khambata... Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Premnath Rajagopalan."
"#Yami essays the role of a playschool teacher in the film," he further shared.
Helmed by Behzad Khambata and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Premnath Rajagopalan, the film will release digitally in 2021. (ANI)
Yami Gautam to star in 'A Thursday', movie to release on digital platform
ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2020 12:22 IST
