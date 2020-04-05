Yami Gautam urges people to stay home to prevent spread of COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Actor Yami Gautam on Sunday urged people to stay in their homes and also shared a few precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The actor shared a short video of her public service announcement about the precautions to be taken against COVID-19.

"I request all my brothers and sisters of this country to stay in your homes, stay clean, maintain a social distance, and please maintain a fearless atmosphere," she said in the video.

"If a parcel or something else arrives at your house, please wash it and wash your hands too after touching it. Please cover your nose and mouth if you have to step out of the house in any unavoidable circumstance. Use alcohol-based hand sanitiser and sanitise your hands with it repeatedly," the 'Vicky Donor' actor added.

She also urged people to get themselves screened for the coronavirus if they experience any symptoms.

"If you experience any symptoms of coronavirus within yourself or in somebody else, then please get yourself tested and advice the same to the other person too. Come let us all fight this battle of coronavirus together," she said.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 3374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)