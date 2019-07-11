Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam, Image courtesy: Instagram
Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam, Image courtesy: Instagram

Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey to feature in 'Ginny Weds Sunny'

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 18:00 IST

New Delhi (India), July 11 (ANI): Bollywood is coming up with many fresh pairings in 2019 like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Brahmastra', Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria in 'Marjawaan', Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan in 'The Zoya Factor' and Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in 'Chhapaak'.
Vikrant, who will be seen opposite Deepika for the first time, has been roped in for another film. The actor is teaming up with Yami Gautam for the first time for their upcoming film 'Ginny Weds Sunny'.
Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter.
Adarsh noted that the upcoming movie will be shot in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Manali in a span of 50 days. The film is all set to go on floors by September 1, this year.
"Announcement: Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey in GinnyWedsSunny... Will be filmed in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Manali over 50 days from 1 Sept 2019... Directed by debutant Puneet Khanna... Produced by Vinod Bachchan," he tweeted.

The upcoming film marks the directorial debut of Puneet Khanna, who has earlier served as an assistant director in movies like 'Don', 'Jodhaa Akbar' and 'Luck By Chance' among many others.
The film will be produced by Vinod Bachchan, who has earlier bankrolled films including 'Tanu Weds Manu', 'Zila Ghaziabad' and 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana'.
Reportedly, the film's story will revolve around an arranged marriage between the actors' characters. The story unfolds when Ginny rejects Sunny, who later teams up with Ginny's mother to win her.
Apart from this, Vikrant will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' which also stars Deepika Padukone and is based on the story of real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. On the other hand, Yami will be seen in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Bala'. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 18:11 IST

'The View' host blasts Kourtney Kardashian after she cried about...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): While reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has mixed emotions about her 40th birthday, some hosts on the talk show 'The View' are not feeling sympathetic towards her.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 18:09 IST

Aditya Roy Kapur enjoys Australia VS England match in Birmingham

New Delhi (India), July 11 (ANI): Looks like Aditya Roy Kapur is a big fan of cricket and his latest Instagram post is proof.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 17:22 IST

Kiara Advani celebrates first day of 'Guilty' in a throwback video

New Delhi (India), July 11 (ANI): After smashing the box office with her latest hit film 'Kabir Singh,' Kiara Advani shared a throwback video of her first day on the sets of her upcoming Netflix original film 'Guilty.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 16:54 IST

Big Machines to re-release Taylor Swift's early singles on...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): To mark the 13th anniversary of Taylor Swift's debut album, Taylor Swift, this October, Big Machine Records has announced the vinyl release of five songs featured in the album.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 16:45 IST

Bollywood celebrities applaud Dutee Chand for winning gold in...

New Delhi (India), July 11 (ANI): While Indian fans were left disappointed as the Indian cricket team lost to New Zealand in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, sprinter Dutee Chand made the country proud as she became the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in the 100m race at a global event.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 16:13 IST

Gary Oldman to star in David Fincher's 'Mank'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): Gary Oldman is all set to star in upcoming Netflix film 'Mank'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 15:57 IST

Angelica Ross joins cast of 'American Horror Story: 1984'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): 'Pose' star Angelica Ross has joined the cast of Ryan Murphy's 'American Horror Story: 1984'. The upcoming season of the FX series also casts Emma Roberts and Gus Kenworthy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 15:51 IST

Donald Glover supports Halle Bailey amid 'Little Mermaid'...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): Joining a string of celebrities who defended Bailey amid 'Little Mermaid' casting, Donald Glover supported Halle Bailey after a number of critics claimed a black woman should not play princess Ariel in the film.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 14:52 IST

Kabir Singh becomes highest grossing Hindi film of 2019

New Delhi (India), July 11 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Kabir Singh' has emerged as the highest grossing Hindi film of 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 14:06 IST

'Arjun Patiala's 'compulsory love song' 'Sachiya Mohabbatan' is...

New Delhi (India), July 11 (ANI): After dropping two dance numbers back-to-back, makers of 'Arjun Patiala' have come up with a 'compulsory love song' titled 'Sachiya Mohabbatan'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 13:57 IST

Social media campaign by Cameron Boyce to be launched in his honour

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): Cameron Boyce's legacy will be carried on by launching a social media campaign that he was working on before his death.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 13:54 IST

Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling welcome new family member

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): Actor couple Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have a new member in their family.

Read More
iocl