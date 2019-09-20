The film's team -- Puneet Khanna, Vinod Bachchan, Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam, Image courtesy: Instagram
Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey's 'Ginny Weds Sunny' goes on floors

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 17:14 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 20 (ANI): Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey's upcoming outing 'Ginny Weds Sunny' went on floors today.
Vikrant shared the news on his Instagram account along with a picture featuring him, Yami, the director of the film Puneet Khanna and the producer Vinod Bachchan.
In the photo, the group is posing next to an e-rickshaw with Vikrant holding the flick's clapperboard while Yami is seated in the driver's seat.
"It's time!!! The shoot for #GinnyWedsSunny starts today in Delhi and I just can't stop," Vikrant wrote alongside the still. The two protagonists are teaming up for the first time.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh earlier shared that the upcoming movie will be shot in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Manali in a span of 50 days.
The film marks the directorial debut of Puneet Khanna, who has earlier served as an assistant director in movies like 'Don', 'Jodhaa Akbar' and 'Luck By Chance' among many others.
The film's producer, Vinod Bachchan, has bankrolled films including 'Tanu Weds Manu', 'Zila Ghaziabad' and 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana'.
Reportedly, the film's story will revolve around an arranged marriage between the actors' characters. The story unfolds when Ginny rejects Sunny, who later teams up with Ginny's mother to win her over.
Apart from this, Vikrant will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' which also stars Deepika Padukone and is based on the story of real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. On the other hand, Yami will be seen in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Bala'. (ANI)

