Yash Raj Films pledges to support Bollywood daily wage earners during lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Film production company Yash Raj Films has pledged to donate Rs 1.25 crores and protect the daily wage earners of the Bollywood industry during the coronavirus pandemic that has forced stopped all film production.

An industry source informed that YRF is reaching out to thousands of daily wage earners of the industry and their families who are in critical need of support and has already collected details of their bank accounts.

Yash Chopra Foundation will be crediting the donation directly into the banks of these people in dire need so that the money reaches this stratum quickly and the process is more efficient during the time of lockdown.

In Phase 1 of the support, YRF will be paying out Rs. 1.5 crore to the workers and their families, added the industry source.

The film production house is helping daily wage workers in the industry including people in the setting department, carpenters, lighting, junior artists, spots etc. This stratum of daily earning people has been most affected economically, due to the stopping of all work during countrywide lockdown. (ANI)

