Year-ender 2021: B-town celebrities who fought COVID-19 and came out stronger

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): COVID-19 has infected and impacted almost everyone in the country - both physically and mentally.

While movies are often based in a world of fiction, our Bollywood celebrities are not removed from the harsh reality of the pandemic. Many of them got infected with the deadly virus this year, especially during the second wave, which lasted roughly between March to May.

As the year 2021 is coming to an end, here is a look back at several Bollywood celebrities who were either home-quarantined or hospitalised due to coronavirus this year.

1. RANBIR KAPOOR



Actor Ranbir Kapoor was one of the early stars who got infected with the deadly disease during the second wave. His mother and veteran star Neetu Kapoor revealed on March 9, through her social media handle, that her son had tested positive and was on medication.

Neetu took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well."

Ranbir had been in home quarantine, as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) rules. "He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions," she wrote.

Ranbir's girlfriend and actor Alia Bhatt's diagnosis came a few days after he had recovered and tested negative for the disease.

2. ALIA BHATT



Alia Bhatt disclosed through her social media on April 2, that she had tested positive and had "immediately isolated" herself under home quarantine.

"Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care," the actor shared on her Instagram Story.

3. AKSHAY KUMAR



Akshay Kumar revealed on social media on April 4 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He was hospitalised the next day as a "precautionary measure".

The actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Thank you, everyone, for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care."

A week later, Bollywood's Khiladi returned home from the hospital, on April 12.

4. VICKY KAUSHAL



Vicky Kaushal informed his fans via social media on April 5, that he too had contracted the disease and urged all those who came in contact with him to get tested.

The 'Sardar Udham' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a statement informing fans about his health condition.

Vicky wrote, "In spite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor."

5. KATRINA KAIF



A day after Vicky Kaushal announced that he had tested positive, his wife and actor Katrina Kaif, with whom he was rumoured to be dating back then, shared that she too had contracted the virus.

On April 6, the 'Sooryavanshi' star confirmed the news on her Instagram Story.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I'm following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors," read Katrina's statement.

Urging fans to be safe amid the coronavirus pandemic, she added, "Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care."

6. SONU SOOD



On April 17, actor Sonu Sood announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I have already quarantined myself and taking utmost care but don't worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems, remember I am always there for you all," he assured in his social media post.

Since the pandemic started, Sonu has been active in helping to arrange medicines for patients and has aided in transportation for stranded migrant workers.

The actor also launched 'Sanjeevani - A Shot of Life', an initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and raise awareness about the inoculation drive in the country.

7. SHILPA SHETTY



Shilpa Shetty revealed on May 7 that almost her entire household had been infected by COVID.

Shilpa took to her Instagram handle and shared a note that read, "The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for Covid-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, Raj."

It further continued, "By God's grace, everyone is on the road to recovery. My tests came back negative."

She also talked about staying positive mentally during the pandemic, adding, "Please continue to keep all of us in your prayers. Please mask up, sanitise, stay safe; and whether Covid positive or not... still stay positive, mentally."

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder shared on September 1 that she had tested positive for COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated.

The 'Main Hoon Na' director took to her Instagram Story and revealed that she had contracted the virus somehow, even though she was working with "mostly double vaxxed people."

"I wonder if this happened coz I didn't put my "kaala teeka"...Despite being double vaccinated, and working with mostly double vaxxed people.. I've still managed to test positive for covid.. I've already informed everyone I came in contact with, to get tested. However, if I have forgotten someone (because of old age n fading memory) pls test urself. Hoping to recover soon," Farah wrote.

Before contracting the deadly infection, Farah had been shooting for the popular 'Zee Comedy Show'.

9. URMILA MATONDKAR



Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar contracted COVID-19 in October.

Urmila took to Twitter to update her followers about her diagnosis on October 31. She also requested all those that have come in contact with her to get themselves tested.

"I've tested positive for #COVID19. I'm fine n have isolated myself in home quarantine."

Talking about the upcoming Diwali festivities back then, she added, "Also humbly request all you lovely people to take care of yourselves during the Diwali festivities."

10. KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN



Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan tested positive for the deadly virus on December 13 after she attended a party at filmmaker Karan Johar's house. Kareena was immediately home quarantined after her COVID-19 report came positive.

Bebo's close friend Amrita Arora, Sohail Khan's wife designer Seema Khan and Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, who were reported to be present at the same get-together, also tested positive for COVID-19. Maheep's daughter Shanaya Kapoor also caught the disease. However, Karan's test results came out negative.

After announcing that she has recovered from the virus, Kareena celebrated Christmas with her family on December 25, 2021.

Several other celebrities including Siddhant Chaturvedi, Manoj Bajpayee, Aamir Khan, Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aaryan, Rohit Saraf and others were infected with the virus in 2021.

However, with grit and appropriate measures, these stars fought the disease and regained their health to entertain us once again through their films filled with drama, comedy, romance, suspense and whatnot!

Here's hoping for a healthy and COVID-free B-town in 2022. (ANI)