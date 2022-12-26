Year Ender 2022: Actors who gave biggest commercial hits this year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): 2022 was a year of many accolades and box office blockbusters. While many big films performed poorly at the box office, many unexpected ones did exceptionally well. Check out if your favourite actor made the cut.

1. Yash



Naveen Kumar Gowda who goes by his screen name Yash gave the biggest box office hit of the year - K.G.F Chapter 2.

The Kannada film did a gross domestic business of around Rs 1,000 crores and that's not it! The film earned more than 1,200 crores worldwide (gross).

2. Ram Charan



Ram Charan gave the second biggest hit of 2022!

RRR - an SS Rajamouli directorial, starring Ram Charan grossed around Rs 944 crores domestically. The worldwide total comes to around Rs 1,130 crores.

The film has also earned two Golden Globes nominations.

3. Jr. NTR



How can we talk about RRR and not talk about Jr. NTR?

Junior NTR starred alongside Ram CHaran in 'RRR' and the film, as mentioned earned around Rs 1,130 crores worldwide.

4. Vikram



Vikram starred in Mani Ratnam's magnum-opus 'PS - 1' which earned around Rs 500 crores (worldwide gross).

Vikram is one of the most renowned names in the Tamil film industry and has given one of the biggest hits over the years.

5. Kamal Haasan





Kamal Haasan gave his fans a reason to rejoice with his film 'Vikram' which did a business of Rs 400 crores + at the global box office.

6. Ranbir Kapoor



Ranbir made a comeback this year with the blockbuster 'Brahmasta: Part 1 Shiva' which earned more than Rs 400 crores worldwide (gross).

7. Kartik Aaryan



2022 was a great year for Kartik Aaryan who gave two mega hits - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned around Rs 260 crores + worldwide while Freddy did exceptionally well on OTT.

8. Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty



Anupam Kher along with Mithun Chakraborty co-starred in one of the biggest hits of 2022 - 'The Kashmir Files' which earned recognition as well as great box office figures - Rs 344 crores worldwide.

9. Ajay Devgn



Ajay Devgn starred in 'Drishyam 2' which crossed all expectations and has crossed Rs 298 crores worldwide so far. The movie is still in theatres.

10. Rishab Shetty



Rishab Shetty starred in his own directorial 'Kantara' which not only performed exceptionally well at the box office but also got a lot of critical acclaims.

The movie was made on a budget of around Rs 15 crores and earned Rs 390+ crores worldwide. (ANI)

