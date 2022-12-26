Year Ender 2022: Actresses who gave biggest commercial hits this year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): 2022 was a year of fine performances and big box office numbers. While a lot of male actor-driven films like 'KGF Chapter 2' and 'RRR' became big hits, there were also many female actors who gave one of the biggest hits of 2022. Check out the list to see if your favourite actor made the cut.

1. Alia Bhatt



Many call 2022 Alia's year -- she got married, got blessed with a baby girl and on top of it all, she gave the biggest hits of 2022.

Alia starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' which minted around Rs 203 + crores worldwide.

Alia was also the lead in 'Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva', which was a box office blockbuster and an OTT release 'Darlings', which did exceptionally well. And, don't forget her appearance in the mega-blockbuster 'RRR'.

2. Tabu



Tabu gave two massive hits this year -- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned around Rs 263+ crores worldwide while Drishyam 2 has so far done a business of Rs 298+ crores worldwide.

3. Trisha Krishnan





Trisha Krishnan was one of the leads in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'PS-1' which earned around Rs 500+ crores worldwide.

4. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan



Touted to be Aishwarya's mega comeback, 'PS 1' marked her collaboration with Mani Ratnam once again!

After doing a business of Rs 500+ crores worldwide, the film amazed millions of people, especially Aishwarya's fans who were eagerly waiting for the release.

5. Kiara Advani



Kiara did three films this year -- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Govinda Naam Mera.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 turned out to be a massive hit earning around Rs 263+ crores worldwide while Jug Jugg Jeeyo also performed quite well, earning around Rs 132+ crores worldwide.

Govinda Naam Mera had an OTT release and it getting good reviews online. (ANI)

