Year Ender: Top celebrity weddings of the year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): 2022 was a year of weddings! Many of our favourite celebrities tied the knot and oozed couple goals. As we come to the end of 2022, let's take a look at some of the most talked about celebrity weddings that took the internet by storm.

1. Ranbir-Alia



After 5 years of dating, star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14.

The actors who fell in love on the sets of their film 'Brahmastra' got hitched in an intimate wedding ceremony held at Ranbir's Bandra abode Vastu.

Apart from the couple's family members, the intimate wedding was attended by the duo's close friends, including filmmaker Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and Alia's best friend Akanksha Ranjan. Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Ambani also attended the duo's wedding.

Ranbir and Alia also embraced parenthood this year. They welcomed their baby girl Raha on November 6 this year.

2. Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar



intradmin/ANI-20221227102222.jpeg

Actor Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot in a dreamy wedding as per Malayali rituals in Goa on January 27. They got married once again with Bengali rituals.The intimate ceremony was attended by the couple's family members and close friends. Mouni's close friends from the entertainment industry including Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Manmeet Singh from Meet Bros musical duo and Aashka Goradia also attended the ceremony.3. Hansika Motwani - Sohael Kathuriya

intradmin/ANI-20221227102247.jpeg

Actress Hansika Motwani and her beau Sohael Kathuriya tied the knot in Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace on December 4.

She had a dream proposal in Paris in November, photos of which posted on the couple's social media handles had kept the fans' interest high.

If reports are to be believed, Hansika and Sohael are childhood friends and have been dating for several years.

4. Farhan Akhtar - Shibani Dandekar



intradmin/ANI-20221227102311.jpeg

Farhan and Shibani tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19.The daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan.The couple had been dating for almost three years.5. Vikrant Massey - Sheetal Thakur

intradmin/ANI-20221227102347.jpeg

Actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot on February 18. The two exchanged vows in Himachal Pradesh in a traditional ceremony.Vikrant and Sheetal, who featured together in the first season of the web series 'Broken But Beautiful,' got engaged in a low-key Roka ceremony in 2019.However, their wedding was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (ANI)