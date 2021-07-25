'Yeh Dil Maange More': Sidharth Malhotra's 'Shershaah' trailer will leave you high on patriotism!

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): In an ultimate tribute to Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and the Indian Armed Forces, Amazon Prime Video launched the trailer of 'Shershaah' at the Kargil Vijay Divas celebrations in Kargil on Sunday.

The annual celebrations held to honour the heroes of the Kargil War served as the ideal stage to unveil the trailer of the film and was attended by actors Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Director Vishu Varadhan, Producers Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta and Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video.

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, the much-awaited war drama is a doting tribute to the courage and valor of the Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC).

Packed with powerful performances and some grand visuals, the movie based on Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra, is undoubtedly going to leave its audience high on patriotism and chant 'Yeh Dil Maange More'.

Siddharth will be seen essaying the role of Captain Vikram Batra. In the nearly three-minute-long trailer, viewers will get to see a glimpse of some re-created footage of the Kargil war.

The intriguing trailer promises powerful performances by all the actors, enthralling dialogues, captivating visuals, and an engaging story. From powerful background music that complements the pace of the trailer to some intense performances, the trailer features it all, making it safe to say that fans are in for a visual treat.



And if you are a true patriot, you are sure to get emotional at the point when Sidharth in the trailer says, "Either I'll host the flag and return...or I'll return wrapped. But I'll come for sure!"

Brimming with excitement on portraying a real-life hero, lead actor Sidharth spoke on the release of his film and said, "Playing a man in uniform always instills a sense of pride but portraying a legendary war hero like Vikram Batra was a huge responsibility to shoulder on and perform. The role called for a lot of physical and even more mental preparation to get into his shoes and bring to life the real-life story of a man whose courage and grit stood unmatched."

He added, "I have tried my best to stay true to his persona and valour and I am thankful to the Batra family for trusting me. Shershaah, as a film is very close to my heart."

For the unversed, Captain Vikram Batra laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. And due to his immense bravery, he was given the title of 'Sher Shah' (Lion King).

Set in the 90s, the film will also offer an insight into the age of innocent romance, showcasing the chemistry between the leading pair- Kiara and Sidharth.

Kiara, who will be seen portraying the role of Dimple Cheema, a strong pillar of support to Captain Vikram Batra spoke about her role in the film and said: "I am honoured to portray a strong and inspiring woman like Dimple Cheema, as it made me understand the journey of the unsung heroes, the women behind the army men. While we celebrate the valour of the men at war, the sacrifices of the women at home often go unnoticed."

'Shershaah' will release on August 12, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

