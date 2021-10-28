Yoga runs in the family: Kareena Kapoor on Jeh's latest picture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor Khan is proud of her baby Jeh for following her footsteps in pulling off some yoga moves.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the actor posted a picture of her eight-month-old son in a "downward dog" yoga position.

She added the caption, "Downward Dog. Yoga runs in the family you see #8 months Pike position #Mera Beta."





Fans, friends and fellow members of the film fraternity flooded the post with likes and comments.

"our jaan," Karisma Kapoor commented.

Amrita Arora dropped a string of red heart emoticons.

As per reports, Kareena along with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and sons -- Jeh and Taimur is off for a vacation, the destination of which has not been revealed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is scheduled to release in 2022. (ANI)

