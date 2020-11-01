You are hero of Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut extends birthday greetings to producer Kamal Jain

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Extending birthday greetings to producer Kamal Jain on Sunday, actor Kangana Ranaut dubbed him as the "hero of (their film) Manikarnika."

The 33-year-old actor took to Twitter to share several pictures of herself with Jain and penned down a birthday note for him.

"Dear @KamalJain_TheKJ ji wishing you a very happy birthday, you are the hero of Manikarnika," she tweeted.



"As a new producer after (M S) Dhoni (-The untold story,) you pulled off a mega(-)budget, big(-)scale period film, you stood by the film in the time of crisis, never lost hope n made its super(-)successful journey possible," she added.

Ranaut and Jain had worked together for the periodic drama Manikarnika that revolves around the iconic queen of Jhansi -- Rani Laxmi Bai -- and her revolution against the British raj in India.

Besides essaying the central role of the queen of Jhansi, Kangana had also directed the film, while Jain produced it, along with Nishant Pitti. (ANI)

