You are the most incredible man I know: Sussanne to Hrithik on his birthday

New Delhi [India], Jan 10 (ANI): As Bollywood's handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan turned 46 on Friday, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan took to Instagram to wish the actor and said that he is the most incredible man she knows.

Khan in her Instagram post shared a series of videos and pictures of Hrithik with his sons Hridhaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan.

"Happiest Happiest Birthday Rye... you are the most incredible Man I know," Khan captioned the post.



Earlier in the day, Hrithik's father and film producer Rakesh Roshan also took to Twitter to wish the actor.

"Happy Birthday Duggu my Sun keep shinning aur apni roshni se sare jahan ko roshan kardo.@iHrithik," read Rakesh Roshan's tweet.

Besides the family of the actor, actor Preity Zinta also took to Instagram to wish him.

Roshan's 'Lakshya' co-star Preity Zinta shared a picture of herself with the actor where she was seen kissing the actor on the cheek.

"Happy birthday to the super talented, super hot, super fit & super sharp @hrithikroshan Love you loads today & always," Zinta captioned the post.

On the work front, the 46-year-old was last seen in director Siddharth Anand's 'War' along with Tiger Shroff. The film emerged out as the top grosser of 2019 as it minted over 300 crores across India.(ANI)