You can't miss Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a lover in 'Bole Chudiyan' teaser

New Delhi (India), Sept 26 (ANI): In a major shift from the dark and closer-to-life roles played by him, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is now exploring the romantic genre with his upcoming film 'Bole Chudiyan.'

The actor who will be seen as Tamanna Bhatia's secret admirer in the flick shared its teaser on social media.

In the 29-second teaser, Nawazuddin is seen following his lady love everywhere and doing silly stuff just to grab her attention. The leading lady does agrees to spend time with Nawazuddin.

The teaser also hints that the film is based on true events inspired by the life of the 'Sacred Games' actor.

Nawaz shared the teaser on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Ab apun ko life me koi lafda nahi chahiye basss romance aur family... here is the glimpse of #BoleChudiyan."



The romantic drama, which will mark the directorial debut of Nawazuddin's brother, Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, will be produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiren Zaveri Bhatia. The film has been extensively shot in Rajasthan.

In the film, Nawazuddin will croon a rap song 'Swaggy Chudiyan', the teaser of which has been released before.

Earlier, Mouni Roy was roped in to play the main lead opposite the actor but was replaced by Tamannaah.

Recently, the 'Badlapur' actor wrapped up shooting for Honey Trehan's debut film 'Raat Akeli Hai' in which he will be seen alongside Radhika Apte. He also joined the cast of 'Housefull 4' for a song. (ANI)