You can't miss this snap from 'Coolie No 1' sets featuring Varun, Sara

New Delhi (India), Nov 5 (ANI): Actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday shared a picture along with Sara Ali Khan from the sets of their upcoming flick 'Coolie No. 1'.

The 'Sui Dhaaga' actor indulged in some serious wordplay while writing the caption. "He's a COOL iebhut kaam kraatii haiN yeh Sara Ra," it read.



In the picture shared by the 'Kalank' actor, he is wearing the typical attire of a coolie, complete with a red kurta and badge on his arm encrypted with 'Coolie No. 1'. Sara, on the other hand, looks ethereal in an all-white suit, soft curls, and subtle make-up. Hand-in-hand, both the actors are all smiles while posing for the camera.

On the professional front, Varun was last seen in multi-starrer 'Kalank' and will next be seen in 'Street Dance 3D' which is expected to release in 2020.

Sara Ali Khan last graced the silver screen in 'Simmba' alongside Ranvir Singh and will next be seen 'Coolie No. 1'.

The movie is the remake of the Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer film of the same name with both being directed by Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan.

The upcoming feature will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who also bankrolled the 1995 classic. (ANI)

