Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan (Picture Courtesy : Instagram)
Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan (Picture Courtesy : Instagram)

You can't miss this snap from 'Coolie No 1' sets featuring Varun, Sara

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:41 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 5 (ANI): Actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday shared a picture along with Sara Ali Khan from the sets of their upcoming flick 'Coolie No. 1'.
The 'Sui Dhaaga' actor indulged in some serious wordplay while writing the caption. "He's a COOL iebhut kaam kraatii haiN yeh Sara Ra," it read.

In the picture shared by the 'Kalank' actor, he is wearing the typical attire of a coolie, complete with a red kurta and badge on his arm encrypted with 'Coolie No. 1'. Sara, on the other hand, looks ethereal in an all-white suit, soft curls, and subtle make-up. Hand-in-hand, both the actors are all smiles while posing for the camera.
On the professional front, Varun was last seen in multi-starrer 'Kalank' and will next be seen in 'Street Dance 3D' which is expected to release in 2020.
Sara Ali Khan last graced the silver screen in 'Simmba' alongside Ranvir Singh and will next be seen 'Coolie No. 1'.
The movie is the remake of the Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer film of the same name with both being directed by Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan.
The upcoming feature will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who also bankrolled the 1995 classic. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:03 IST

Bella Thorne to turn director for an upcoming thriller

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 5 (ANI): Actor Bella Thorne is soon to step into the director's chair to helm a thriller written by Zander Cote.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:13 IST

'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' team wraps up song choreographed by Farah Khan

New Delhi (India), Nov 5 (ANI): A day after putting out the rib-tickling trailer of 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh', the team has finally wrapped up shooting for a song choreographed by Farah Khan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 11:46 IST

Got all of my wardrobe from 'Legally Blonde 2' home, reveals...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 5 (ANI): Remember Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods from the 'Legally Blonde' films? Well, the actor sure does as she took home all the Woods' outfits in the movie.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 09:04 IST

Jessica Chastain roped in to play renowned artist in 'Losing Clementine'

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 5 (ANI): After sending shivers down the spine in the horror 'It: Chapter 2', Golden Globe winner Jessica Chastain is gearing up to entertain her fans with comedy-drama 'Losing Clementine'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 08:53 IST

Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesus come together...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 5 (ANI): American composer Lin-Manuel Miranda has welcomed Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp and Robin de Jesus on board to star in his directorial debut 'tick, tick... BOOM!' for Netflix.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 08:50 IST

Sandra Bullock to star in, produce another Netflix film

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 5 (ANI): After a successful Netflix release 'Bird Box', Oscar-winner Sandra Bullock is all set to return to the streaming service to star in and produce a drama with Nora Fingscheidt as the director.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 08:39 IST

Selena Gomez's achieves first No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 with...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 5 (ANI): Selena Gomez's latest single 'Lose You To Love Me' has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart making it her first song to reach to the the number one position in the coveted list.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 00:20 IST

Hasan Minhaj was 'threatened' as a kid about Manipal Medical college

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Indian-American comedian and political commentator Hasan Minhaj has revealed that his father used to "threaten" to send him to a Medical College in Manipal when he used to do comedy as a child.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 23:12 IST

Anushka Sharma pens her memorable trekking experience

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who leave no stone unturned to spend quality time together, are currently enjoying the romantic time while trekking. Anushka shared her memorable experience of trekking in a long note.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:23 IST

Here's how Salman Khan kick-started day 1 shooting of 'Radhe'

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): Salman Khan kick-started shooting of his upcoming film 'Radhe' in a dramatic style.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 19:36 IST

Ariana Grande opens up about life after her hit song 'Thank U, Next'

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 4 (ANI): Singer Ariana Grande celebrated the one-year anniversary of her hit song -- 'Thank U, Next' -- and reflected upon the success she got after the track and how the track has helped her to heal.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:17 IST

Nick Jonas shares his first character poster from 'Jumanji: Next Level'

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 4 (ANI): After releasing the trailer of the much-awaited film 'Jumanji: The Next Level', singer Nick Jonas piqued the curiosity of his fans by sharing his character poster from the film.

Read More
iocl